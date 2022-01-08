Cold, but not frigid. And the snow keeps acomin’.
The Arctic weather has departed and so have the few visitors who braved Highway 3, the Trans Canada Highway or disrupted flights over New Year’s.
A walk with friends on the Kelowna waterfront wasn’t crowded on New Year’s Day and even the Stuart Park skating rink wasn’t busy. Temperatures changed quickly. Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre reported -28 C on Jan. 1 but -8 C by Monday.
Sometimes, it pays to wait until later in the day for the sun to break through the clouds.
On Tuesday afternoon, there were only a few vehicles in the three Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club parking lots and the trails went through a winter wonderland.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen enjoyed fresh powder uphill on Beaver Run, downhill on Lower Meadow and the complete Log Cabin Loop. Other than a half-dozen skate skiers and an older couple, we had these popular trails to ourselves. Winter paradise.
Kelowna Nordic will hold its first Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. Participants should meet at the main cabin where volunteers will lead ski and snowshoe groups or you can head out on your own if you know where you are going. Don’t forget handlamps. Let secretary Wendy Vandenberg (wvandenberg@telus.net) know if you are skiing or snowshoeing.
Hot chocolate will be available afterward at a large bonfire beside the main cabin so bring cups and folding chairs. Propane lanterns will be placed around the fire, walkways and at the outhouses. New biffy toilets are open on the northwest side of the parking lot.
—————
Big White Ski Resort issued an extreme powder alert on Thursday after receiving 20 centimetre of snow.
The skate rental shop in Happy Valley is closed until further notice.
The second Moose Cruz, presented by Coast Capital Savings, is on Jan. 15 for a fun, family-friendly challenge exploring blue and green runs.
The January Lift & Lodging Deal is back at the Chateau Big White, Inn at Big White or White Crystal Inn with ski-and-stay packages starting at $154 per person per day midweek and $161 per person per day on weekends.
At Silver Star Mountain Resort (10 cm new snow Thursday), there could be temporary closures of lifts, food and beverage outlets as well as activities and events over the next few days due to staff shortages.
Apex Mountain Resort reported 17 cm overnight and it was still snowing Thursday. The Magic Carpet is now fixed.
At Nickel Plate Nordic Centre (15-20 cm new), “Desirae, our new groomer, had her first solo night (this week), and it started by having to figure out how to tighten a track on the machine! She’s a rock star and figured it out. She’s crushing it!” the snow report at nickelplatenordic.org reported this week.
—————
Kris Hawryluik, director of the Big White ski patrol, has additional tips for staying warm in cold temperatures and especially wind chills in the minus-double digits.
“Start at the base layer. The most important layer is thermal underwear. No cotton against your skin,” he advises.
“This helps by wicking sweat away from the body keeping you dry and warm. The next layer is a good fleece or puffy mid-layer to add extra warmth. The last and final layer is your coat and snow pants, important in stopping the elements.”
Five items are essential: merino wool or synthetic thermal underwear; face and head protection such as a balaclava or neck tube (no exposed skin); warm and waterproof gloves or mittens; hand and toe warmers; and goggles, not sunglasses, as they protect the face from wind burn. While heated ski boots may seem like a luxury, if you have bad circulation, these will be a lifesaver.
Remember in cold like this, looking‚ “steezy” — ski lingo for stylish — takes a back seat, he says. “And when you’re feeling cold, don’t push it. Give yourself a warm-up break with a hot chocolate at one of our day lodges.”
It’s also important to look out for signs of frostbite on yourself and on your ski buddies.
“The early stages of frostbite is frostnip when the skin is red in appearance. Frostnip can be re-warmed with an ungloved hand. Frostbite is when the skin becomes translucent, almost see-through in appearance, and it is a medical emergency that must be treated indoors and not exposed to refreeze afterwards.”
If you suspect you or one of your friends has frostbite, seek medical advice immediately, he says.
“This may seem like a no-brainer, but pee before you ski. Your body takes up an incredible amount of energy to keep your pee warm. Use that energy instead to warm up your fingers, toes and nose.”
—————
The Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club has cancelled its annual potluck on Jan. 11 but has scheduled its annual general meeting by Zoom for 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. The annual photo contest was moved to the AGM.
Various excursions are ongoing (Monday and Thursday birding, hiking and snowshoeing) so there will lots of opportunities to get out in the next couple of winter months. Details are on the calendar on the home page: okanagannature.org.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist from Kelowna. Email: jp.squire@telus.net