Vees Scouting Report
Name: Fin Williams
Height: 6’0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: Centre
Shot: Left
Home: North Vancouver
Age: 18
COACHING REPORT
“Fin is a complete hockey player, possessing strength, determination and intelligence — we will be able to play Fin in all situations. Fin really grew into the role of captain last season, leading by example and becoming increasingly vocal. Named last season’s best-conditioned athlete, Fin will come ready to battle from the first drop of the puck next year.”
Player Background
From North Vancouver, and having played his minor hockey with the Burnaby Winter Club, Williams is a die-hard Canucks fan, “My favorite NHL team has always been the Canucks. I have really enjoyed going to games with my family and friends. My favourite hockey player, though, is Sidney Crosby — his leadership abilities, great game play and Stanley Cups were great, but his 2010 Vancouver Olympics Golden Goal definitely made me love him even more.
Family is very important to Williams.
“My parents are my biggest role models and heroes in my life. I will never be able to repay them for all the sacrifices they have made for my brother and I to do what we love. Their hard work with their jobs is why I take such pride in my work ethic... they are pretty amazing people. They always have inspired me, but most importantly they’ve been my two best friends growing up.”
An NHL draft prospect, Williams has his eyes set on the big prize.
“My ultimate goal in hockey is to win a Stanley Cup. I love winning with my teammates more than anything so I will always have the dream of winning the ultimate trophy within hockey. I get chills every time I watch the players hoist that trophy. I would do anything to win that cup.
Recent Hockey Highlights
Williams joined the Vees last offseason, as a result of a trade with Prince George, and really enjoyed his first season with the Vees,
“With all the tough circumstances throughout the year, the team and I were able to enjoy some memorable moments together. One of my favourite moments from last year was our team’s reaction to hearing the news that we were going to have a season from our owner, Graham Fraser. We were so excited, we had worked so hard, and hoped so much to just play the game we all love.”
Williams has already once been a BCHL champion, “My favourite hockey moment to this point was winning the Fred Page and Doyle Cup two seasons ago. It was an unbelievable feeling to be able to hoist those trophies with my teammates. To have achieved that common goal that you work towards with your teammates is something that was very memorable for me. I am very grateful to be a part of that playoff run and can’t wait to work towards a championship next season with the Vees.”
Being a Vee
“I think when I was first traded to the Vees I was so excited to be able to be a part of the culture that Penticton has created. Now that I have a year under my belt within the organization, I appreciate even more how everyone within the town is a part of that culture. Everyone has a part in making being a Vee so special. Fans, volunteers, billets, alumni, trainers, ownership, the coaching staff — everyone who is part of the team works so hard for us players. Knowing who has worn the logo before me and all the work put towards the organization makes putting on the jersey special.”
A well thought-out and heartfelt young man, Williams continued to discuss the upcoming season and his role within the team.
“I think the fans in Penticton will appreciate how I wear my heart on my sleeve every shift for my organization. They will know that I will do anything possible to win. They would see the leadership and determination I play with every time I step over the boards. I’m also looking forward to being creative and having fun offensively next season in front of Vees fans. I think we also have a great core coming back next year that is excited to help lead the way and win a championship.”
