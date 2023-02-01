With two weeks left before playoffs begin, the IPAs (8-3) surged to the top of the Lake City Men's Basketball League with a 68-51 win over the Hazy Ales last week. Jake Stokker led the winners with 16 points. Ethan Williams added 15 and Jas Dhaliwal 14 for the IPAs.
Kyle Strohmann with 10 and Andrew Dawn with six points paced the Hazy Ales (4-7).
In other action, Sanam Klar had 15 points and Owen Labadie six points to lead the Lagers (5-6) to a 52-51 win over the Stouts (5-6). Josh Bibbs notched 15 points for Stouts. Gurk Klar and Adam Rogers chipped in with six points each.
Play resumes tonight (Feb. 1, 2023) with Stouts taking on the Hazy Ales at 6 p.m. at Unisus School in Summerland. The Lagers take on the league-leading IPAs at 7:15 p.m.