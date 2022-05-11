Rose Tweter carded a net score of 62 to win the two-day Eclectic Competition staged at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
The event coincided with Ladies Days on May 3 and 10.
Tweter was the winner of the 0-19 handicap group. Linda Heaslip and Viv Mohoruk tied for second place with respective scores of 65 by countback.
In the 20-24 handicap group, Heather Hutchinson won with a 64, followed by Elaine Vonck and Joan Eaton, who each scored a 65 by countback.
And in the 25-plus handicap group, Lynne Nitschke came out on top with a 61. Shelley Desroches was second with a 64 by countback, while Heidi Wild placed third with a 64.