KISU Swim Club members retrieved a handful of medals from the recent Long Course Far Western Championships in Concord, Calif.
Competing in an outdoor, nine-lane pool, several Penticton swimmers collected multiple pieces of hardware for their efforts.
“The meet was great overall,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben, who travelled with the team. “There were 1,400 swimmers from as far away as Toronto, but mostly from California.”
Sydney Wilson had a particularly strong showing, winning medals in the 100-metre breaststroke, the 200-m individual medley and the 800-m freestyle.
Hannah Rutten medaled in the 200-m backstroke, 100-m backstroke and 800-m freestyle.
Other KISU finishers who reached the medal podium were: Paige Dooling, 200-m butterfly, 400-m IM and 800-m freestyle; Issie Grecoff, 200-m freestyle, 800-m freestyle; Ryan McMillan, 50-m freestyle; and Marlee Winser, 100-m freestyle.
In the girls’ 15 and over 4x200-m freestyle relay, Wilson, Dooling, Grecoff and Brooke Binding Sirianni placed 10th.
Another KISU swimmer, Taryn Weatherhead, is currently in Niagara, Ont., competing in her first Canada Summer Games.
The club’s summer season has now wrapped up and registration for next season is available on the club website: www.teamunify.com/team/cankisu/page/home.