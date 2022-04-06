The Penticton Vees used another strong effort from Kaeden Lane, who made 29 saves, in a 2-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game #4 of their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Final on Tuesday night at Cominco Arena and now lead the series 3-1.
The first period saw the same as the night before, a scoreless opening 20 minutes but the Vees showed more of their offensive game, getting pucks in deep and going to work below the goal line to generate offensive opportunities. The Vees outshot the Smoke Eaters by a 15-6 margin in the opening period with Trail goaltender Cole Tisdale turning aside all 15 shots thrown his way.
Brett Moravec came the closest to finding the back of the net in the opening frame on the power play. After Luc Wilson was robbed of a shot from the right side of a pad save by Tisdale, Moravec got to the puck in the left face-off circle and zipped a shot over the blocker shoulder but off the crossbar as the game remained knotted at 0-0.
The Vees continued to press in the 2nd period, throwing 13 shots on goal in the middle frame and eventually would take the lead, scoring first for the third time in the series as Josh Nadeau found the back of the net for the first time in the playoffs to give Penticton a 1-0 edge.
Josh got the puck on the left wing half boards as he made a move from the wall to the face-off circle and ripped a shot over the blocker side of Tisdale at the 14:21 mark to get ahead by a goal late in the frame to head into the 3rd period with a one-goal advantage.
Penticton was able to stretch their lead to a pair of goals as Moravec pushed the Vees to a two-goal lead. Luc Wilson took a pass from Braden Doyle and made a move to rid a defender before setting up Moravec in the slot, who beat Tisdale through the legs for his 2nd goal of the playoffs and a 2-0 lead just 1:47 mark of the final period.
The Smoke Eaters began to press and bring pressure, down by two goals in the 3rd period and got themselves within a goal after another big save by Tisdale, stopping Stefano Bottini on a partial breakaway at the front of the net.
Trail brought the puck the other way and sprung Corey Cunningham on a breakaway as he made his way to the goal and beat Vees netminder Kaeden Lane below the glove side to get the Smoke Eaters within a goal at the 9:47 mark to make it a 2-1 Vees lead heading into the final half of the 3rd period.
Lane and the Vees were able to shut the door and not allow another goal across as Trail pulled their netminder with just under two minutes remaining in the period but Penticton prevailed with the win and the series lead at 3-1 heading home for a Game #5 on Thursday night.
Kaeden Lane once again stood strong in goal, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots thrown his way in his 3rd win of the playoffs while Cole Tisdale made 35 saves on 37 shots in his 3rd loss of the postseason.
The Vees will look to punch their ticket into the next round with a win on Thursday as the Interior Conference Quarter Final series shifts back to Penticton for Game #5 against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM on Thursday night from the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirstix.com.
--
FINAL SCORE: 2-1 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 37-30 Vees
VEES PP: 0/1
VEES PK: 1/1
3 STARS:
1) Kaeden Lane (29 saves on 30 shots)
2) Brett Moravec (1-0-1)
3) Corey Cunningham (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Coalson Wolford (0-0-0)
Attendance: 1,236
--
The Vees will look to punch their ticket into the next round with a win on Thursday as the Interior Conference Quarter Final series shifts back to Penticton for Game #5 against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM on Thursday night from the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirstix.com.