The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce forward, Brett Moravec (’03) has committed to Minnesota State University for the 2023-24 season, the team announced Saturday.
In his two seasons in Penticton, Moravec won back-to-back British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Fred Page Cup championships. This season, the 20-year-old had had 57 points (29G-28A) in 54 regular season games. Moravec was fourth on the team in goals. In 103 career regular season games, the winger amassed 51 goals and 98 points.
In the playoffs, the product of Airdrie, AB, had 16 points (9G-7A) in 17 games, as the Vees swept the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the Fred Page Cup Final. He had four points (2G-2A) in four games against the Bulldogs. Over two playoff runs with the Vees, Moravec had 29 points (13G-16A) in 34 career playoff games.
Moravec is one of 19 players on the Vees’ roster from the 2022-23 season to have secured an NCAA Division l commitment. Moravec was originally committed to Wisconsin but now joins the Mavericks under new Head Coach, Luke Strand.
