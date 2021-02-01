A celebrated franchise in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has ceased operations for the remainder of the 2020/21 season after members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, the Revelstoke Grizzlies became aware of a potential COVID-19 contact that occurred through a player’s place of employment. In accordance with KIJHL return-to-play protocols, the club immediately consulted with Interior Health and instituted a mandatory self-isolation for athletes and staff. The player in question subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, and additional members of the team have also since received positive test results.
While the club, which was founded in 1993-94 and last won a league championship in 2009-10, initially cancelled all team activities in an effort to keep billet families, players and the community safe, greater action was required once there were multiple cases.
“This is a disheartening step to have to take for our athletes, especially after the abrupt
ending to last year’s playoffs at the onset of the pandemic. We feel we have done the right thing by our players by allowing them to chase their dreams this season and work to achieve their future goals," said Ryan Parent, the Grizzlies’ head coach and general manager
"We would like to thank the entire community of Revelstoke, whose support for junior hockey has been outstanding, and especially our valued billet families. These have been stressful times but the care they’ve provided these young men is invaluable and it means the world to us. Things will be better for our national sport in the future and you can bet we will be ready.”
The KIJHL regular season has been paused since November in response to public health restrictions, the next update on which is expected Feb. 5.
The first of the league’s 20 teams to bow out of the regular season was the Spokane Braves, which cancelled its season in September as a result of cross-border travel restrictions.