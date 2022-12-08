The B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame shares the stories of individuals and teams that shape the game, and now it’s inviting fans throughout the province to nominate an individual or team based on their achievements and contributions to the sport.
“We are a hall of fame for the whole province so we will always consider candidates from every corner of it: players, teams, builders, officials, those who have made a difference and made the game special in our province,” said Jim Hughson, chair of the non-profit organization.
Those inducted next summer into to the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame, located at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, will have a plaque and memorabilia displayed.
"In a province with such a passion for hockey, almost everyone has a favourite player or hockey person, who has made the game special for others in a way that deserves recognition,” said Hughson.
“We want people to express their passion with a nomination and an explanation of the contribution."
For more information or a nomination form, visit www.bchhf.com.