A prominent local dragon boating team is hosting a meet-and-greet next month in Penticton to help share their love of the sport with others.
Survivorship, which is composed of breast cancer survivors from across the South Okanagan, is staging the event on Tuesday, April 18, from, 6-8 p.m., at Bufflehead Café in the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“Survivorship supports breast cancer survivors who want to live healthy, active lives following diagnosis and treatment. All breast cancer survivors regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, religious background, ethnicity or fitness level are welcome on the team. No previous dragon boat experience is required to become a member,” said one of the paddlers, Heather Griffiths, in a press release.
“With our new recreational membership option, there really is something for everyone. You can paddle for fun, exercise and support or you can get more competitive and participate in festivals all over the world.”
Survivorship paddles on Skaha Lake from April to September.