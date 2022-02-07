Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau was named the BCHL’s first star of the week.
The 18-year-old tallied four goals and two assists over a three-game span.
The University of Maine commit registered his first career BCHL hat trick and four points in an 8-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday.
Nadeau also scored in the Vees 2-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday while adding an assist in a 5-3 triumph over the Merritt Centennials Friday.
Luc Wilson and defenseman Braden Doyle were both picked as honourable mentions for the weekly accolade.
With the three victories, the Vees (28-6-0-2) remain one point behind Salmon Arm Silverbacks (28-5-2-1) in the hunt for first overall in the BCHL.
The Vees won its seventh straight on Saturday with an 8-2 win over Trail. Adam Eisele had a pair of goals plus an assist in the win. Single markers went to Thomas Pichette, Bradley Nadeau and Ethan Mann. Braden Doyle had three assists.
Corey Cunningham and Zach Michaelis replied for Trail.
Kaeden Lane posted the win in net for the Vees stopping 13 of 15 shots. Trail used both goalies and collectively they made 35 saves.
In Merritt Friday, Luc Wilson scored twice in a 5-3 win. Casey McDonald, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Eisele scored singles. Jackson Krill, Ben Ward and David Patella replied for Merritt. Carter Serhyenko made 23 saves in posting the win in net. Jackson Baker stopped 50 shots for Merritt.
The Vees return home Wednesday to face Vernon Vipers at 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.