Trail Smoke Eaters beat Penticton Vees 5-3 in the opening game of the best-of-seven BCHL quarter-final series, Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Game 2 goes Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., also at the SOEC, before switching to Trail for Games 3 and 4.
On Thursday, Charlie Strobel's goal at 5:32 of the third period stood as the game winner. Ridge Dawson, Zcah Michaelis, Josh Schenk and Corey Cunningham (into an empty net) also scored for Trail, which led 3-2 after the first period. Both team were tied 3-3 after 40 minutes.
Adam Eisele, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Casey McDonald replied for the Vees.
Cole Tisdale made 39 saves in the Trail net and was named the game's No. 1 star. Kaeden Lane stopped 16 of 20 shots for the Vees.
For tickets for Friday's game visit the SOEC box office or purchase online at: valleyfirsttix.ca