The Penticton Vees Hockey Club, proud members of the BC Hockey League (BCHL), would like to congratulate Assistant Coach Patrick Sexton on being named the Head Coach of the Coquitlam Express.
“We are very excited for Patrick. He has earned the opportunity to be a Head Coach in the BCHL and will do a great job in Coquitlam. I look forward to watching his coaching career continue to grow,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.
With Sexton accepting a position in Coquitlam, Harbinson says the team was prepared for such a move, “We were fortunate to have had two quality defence coaches this past season in anticipation that Patrick would earn such an opportunity. We will elevate responsibilities among our current coaching staff.”
Sexton, a Vees’ alum, was named the Vees’ Assistant Coach ahead of the 2019-20 season and has spent the past three seasons behind the bench as a defensive coach. Under Sexton, the Vees had the top-rated penalty kill in the 2022 BCHL playoffs and the second-best penalty kill in the 2021-22 regular season.
“To the community, the billet families, the players, and the entire Vees Organization, thank you. It is tough to put into words how grateful I am for having been able to spend five years in Penticton as both a player and coach. Some of my favourite and proudest moments in hockey came while being a member of the Vees,” said Patrick Sexton.
“To all of the players over the last three seasons, it was my pleasure to be your coach. There was nothing more rewarding than seeing you all grow as players and as people during your time in Penticton. Lastly, to the Graham and Sue Fraser, Fred Harbinson and the entire coaching staff, training staff and front office, I cannot thank you enough. It’s bittersweet to be leaving Penticton but I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” remarked Sexton.
Prior to rejoining the Vees, the Ottawa, ON, product played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2015-18. The former defenceman played two seasons in the Peach City from 2013-15. Sexton was the Vees’ captain during the 2014-15 season and led the team to a BCHL Fred Page Cup championship, a Western Canada Cup championship, and a berth in the 2015 RBC Cup national championship in Portage, MB.
The Vees organization would like to thank Patrick for his dedication to the team and wish him all the best with the Express.