The Ski Sheriff is always asked for tips when he mentions cross-country classic skiing (as if he knows what he’s talking about and always demonstrates those skills himself). So he volunteers from time to time to teach newbies the basics of classic technique.
— To begin, there are three types of skis: waxless, wax(able) and skate. Contrary to their name, waxless skis aren’t truly waxless. They have a rough ‘fish scale’ or ‘skins’ under your boots. Fish scale, usually small sharp discs, point toward the tail of the ski. Skins have directional nylon ‘hair.’ Both catch in the snow when you put weight on that ski and the other foot slides forward.
Skate skis are for skating as if you are using ice skates.
The tips and tails of waxless and wax(able) skis should have glide wax which matches the snow temperature.
Wax(able) skis have a kick zone under your boots with special wax — also matching the snow temperature — that grips the snow just like fish scale or skins.
Do not put wax on the fish scale or skins as it ruins their grip on the snow. BTW, wax doesn’t last all season, Constant Companion Carmen. Just one or two days out and then you should re-wax your skis (and mine).
— Ski boots should, above all, be comfortable but firm and warm enough that your feet don’t freeze. Chemical toe warmers can help, but take them out of the plastic wrapper ahead of time, shake them and allow them to warm up. The Sheriff prefers battery heated insoles.
— As a general rule, ski poles for classic technique should fit between the top of your shoulder and your armpit when held straight up and down. As you improve, length becomes a personal choice. The Sheriff prefers the action method. Start by gauging how high you are comfortable raising your arms in front of you before planting each pole.
The correct poling technique is to keep your poles at a 45-degree angle pointing back so you are always pushing forward as soon as tips dig in.
You won’t get much push forward if your poles are straight up and down. As you pole down the trail, have someone watch where each pole tip hits the snow. The tip of the proper-length pole should hit between the heel and 25 centimetres back from the opposite foot.
— Pole straps should also be adjusted. Slip your hand into each strap loop from the bottom so that when you grip the pole, the strap lays flat inside your palm. Don’t try to strangle the pole grip with your hand but keep your fingers loose and use wrist pressure against the strap as you push. Straps should be tight enough that when your hands are behind you, the knob or top of the pole should be stuck between your curled forefinger and thumb to maintain control of the pole.
— The introductory movement down a track-set trail is called a diagonal stride. It’s like walking down the trail swinging your arms similar to a soldier on parade. However, instead of taking a step, slide each foot forward.
A You Tube video compares the leg action to kicking a soccer ball.
— The secret to good classic technique is proper weight transfer from leg to leg. To get yourself thinking about committing all your weight to one ski, glide while poling, gradually putting more and more weight on one leg (so the fish scale, skins and grip zone hit the snow).
After 20-30 metres, you should become accustomed to that leg supporting all your weight. There should be no weight on the back foot until it passes the front foot. Then practice with the other leg.
This weight transfer makes it much easier to get out of the track at the top of a hill: put all your weight on your right leg; lift your left leg and step out of the left track; then step out of the right track.
— Remember: nose, knees, toes. They should line up vertically as each leg accepts the entire weight of your body. Your head will bob side-to-side so your nose is over the right knee, then the left knee which helps with weight shift.
— Stopping: the most important safety manoeuvre you can learn. Especially if someone is in your way. The snowplow is the same technique used in downhill skiing. Kids know it as the pizza pie.
Start as if you are standing at the kitchen sink. Bend your ankles so they drop by five centimetres (two inches). Keep your hips forward so you are not in a crouching position (aka the outhouse position), weight equal on both skis.
Move your skis into a V shape, tips close together, tails apart, with your knees tilted toward each other. As your knees turn inward (feet pigeon-toed), you’ll notice your skis turn onto their inside edges giving you more stopping power.
Skiers should descend a hill one at a time which means you can hold your poles straight out to the side with your hands in front of you like you are driving. The length of the poles to each side is similar to the long pole used by tightrope walkers to give them stability.
Constant Companion Carmen doesn’t like the poles out like that in case she wants to pass on a hill going faster than the Ski Sheriff. Bad girl. No passing.
So see you on the trails. Just watch out for CCC trying to pass you on the hills.
