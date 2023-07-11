The spring club basketball season for Lake City Basketball closed with the Thompson-Okanagan Basketball League (TOBL) playoff tournament at UBCO in Kelowna.
The league also included boys’ U12 to U17 club teams from GW Hoops and Victus (Kelowna), Synergy (Salmon Arm) and Northern Bounce (Kamloops).
All six Lake City teams participating in the league qualified for Sunday’s playoff finals after round-robin play on Friday and Saturday.
“In our first few years, we had a hard time competing against the best club teams in the Okanagan. This weekend showed just how far our program has come as we were the only organization represented in every championship game,” said Lake City co-director Chris Terris.
Lake City Basketball won the U12, U14 and U15 division championships with the U13, U17 and LC Elite teams placing second.
As well as TOBL league play, Lake City teams competed in tournaments in Langley, Calgary and Seattle this past spring.
Lake City teams included players from Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Oliver with many participating on club teams for the first time.
“The chance to bring together many of the top players in their age group from throughout the South Okanagan makes it a great experience for the players and coaches,” according to co-director and U12 coach, Dustin Hyde. “The level of competition really brings out the best in everyone.”
According to Terris, who also coached the LC Elite team, the success of the organization can be traced to a few factors.
“Most importantly, our teams have talented young athletes, but we've also been very fortunate to assemble a first class coaching crew. Some of our head coaches— Russ Reid, Josh Heinrich, and Darrel Hagel — have been involved with us over the last few years, and then we’ve managed to coax a few coaches, like Dave Nackoney and Mo Basso, back into the gym to lead teams. You’d be hard pressed to find a more talented and respected coaching staff in the province,” Terris said in a press release.
Lake City is offering three weeks of summer camps starting next week. For more registration information, visit the website: lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.
The Lake City youth leagues and training academies will resume in the fall with registration opening in August.