Quinn Patton of the Apex freestyle team, 15, captured a bronze medal at the recent Canada Cup competition in Red Deer, Alta. He will be among the competitors in dual moguls this weekend as Apex hosts the NA Cup featuring some of the top skiers from across North America.
