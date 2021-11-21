The Ski Sheriff was born during the winter of 1982-83. So the start of this ski season will mark four decades of outdoor recreation columns by the Sheriff. But who’s counting?
The Sheriff started co-writing a ski column with then-sports editor Terry Edwards. When we dropped into the Town Hall cafeteria at Silver Star Mountain Resort, all staff were wearing sheriff badges as part of its western theme. Edwards suggested the then-senior reporter at The Daily Courier buy one.
“And become the Ski Sheriff?” the soon-to-be Ski Sheriff responded. The purchase of a tin star from the Calgary Stampede outlet at Calgary Airport completed the nom de plume.
The Sheriff eventually turned the ski column into the year-round Making Tracks column. And the rest is Okanagan history.
Remember last weekend’s column about unpredictable Mother Nature?
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre was the first in the Okanagan to launch the cross-country season on Nov. 12. Extensive rain last weekend resulted in suspension of all operations, Sovereign announced Monday, while awaiting 20 centimetres of snow. Then, Mother Nature dropped 18 centimetres and Sovereign re-opened on Tuesday.
More snow was falling on Thursday with the first groom by the Pisten Bully machine.
The official unveiling of the upgraded biathlon range is at 12:30 p.m. today and Sovereign volunteers will be showcasing the club at the Carnival of Lights 4-8 p.m. at the Civic Plaza as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.
The annual series on cross-country ski areas and downhill resorts continues.
After a successful 2020-21 season of overcoming many pandemic challenges, Big White Ski Resort is coming back in a big way with the aspirations of a more traditional winter.
“All of us here at the resort are hoping for as normal of a season as possible, and that we can meet our promise of staying open until April 10. But we can’t do that without your help,” said senior VP Michael J. Ballingall.
“As we head into a new ski season at Big White Ski Resort, our second in the midst of a pandemic, we want to remind everyone interested in visiting, skiing and staying to do their part and get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay small and let’s enjoy an epic ski season together.”
Big White is scheduled to open on Thursday, snow permitting.
The already-close-to-perfect corduroy is about to get more perfect. Big White usually replaces at least one groomer a year, but due to the pandemic, skipped a year.
The new 2019 Kasbohrer Pisten Bully 400 has a tier 4 powertrain for reduced emissions. This $410,000 state-of-the-art machine replaces an aging groomer that has been retired. Big White’s fleet now has 10 groomers.
Both the Plaza and Bullet chairs — gateways to favourite beginner terrain — will have new drive equipment.
Big White will be home to two new restaurants this year — a Mexican restaurant and a sushi place.
Cantina del Centro, which already has successful outlets in Kelowna and Nelson, is bringing a third location to Big White Village, to offer Latin American cuisine with a focus on Mexican street food and drinks.
Sasquatch Sushi will feature traditional and North American-style dishes: from nigiri, rolls and sashimi to miso and spinach gomae. Stay tuned to @dinebigwhite on Instagram and Facebook for more.
The Happy Valley Day Lodge got a makeover with new exterior paint. Happy Valley Cabins also got a facelift.
The Village Centre Mall is getting a bit of exterior maintenance. Dizzy’s and The Woods, just across the way, are both getting new shingles.
Big White is also making its staff more comfortable while they live in on-mountain accommodation: replacing furniture and appliances, painting, installing new flooring and making other minor renovations.
While not technically new, Big White is bringing its popular skating rink back to the Happy Valley area after a year hiatus. It will also bring back tubing and weekly fireworks.
If you have old skis or snowboards lying around destined for the dump, Epic Branding & Design is accepting donations and turning them into art — home decor and shot skis.
Proceeds from the sale of this repurposed art will go to the Big White Community School. You can email andi@epic-design.com to coordinate pick-up or drop them off on the mountain.
Passholders should pick up their passes at the 1894 Ambrosi Rd. office before opening day to avoid line-ups. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
As always, locals never need to pay full price. Day tickets are once again 25% off this year if purchased two days prior to the day you plan to ski, and 15% off if less than two days in advance.
Major events will return to Big White this season. The second stop of the Shred the North Series, the last stop for para-snowboard athletes to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games, is in February.
“This is an exciting announcement for the province of British Columbia, Central Okanagan and Big White Ski Resort,” said Ballingall. “Over the years we have grown to know these athletes and their passion for the sport and life, and we do our best to make sure we produce a course that they can excel in and get them ready for the world stage.”
Big White Ski Resort had hosted the event for many years, but had to scale back on some events due to COVID-19.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net