Trails beside water. Trails with shade. Two water bottles instead of one. Neck warmers soaked in cold water. Swimming breaks. Early morning starts.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen used many of our heatwave tricks this week, spending time on the Wood Lake Loop, Brandt’s Creek Linear Park, Mission Creek Greenway, Scenic Canyon, rural East Kelowna roads, Paul’s Tomb Trail, Rotary Marsh and the rest of the Kelowna waterfront. Some more than once.
We were planning a beach rest stop at Oyama after we completed the Wood Lake Loop but lightning and thunder on the east ridge forced us to rethink our plans.
With the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor recreation groups like the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club and Meetup groups are now cautiously organizing outings with limited numbers.
Before the pandemic, some outings used to involve up to 25-30 people but no one seemed to want to limit numbers to a more manageable level. It was always impossible to catch up on the latest news with everyone. Now, you have a waitlist.
University buddy Nancy B. recalled she was “living in an unairconditioned place the summer of 1980 when Dallas had more than 100 days in a row over 100F (38C). Nights never got below 80 and were frequently over 90. Vulnerable people were dying daily. They made ‘I Survived the Summer of ‘80’ tees!”
And she had a few tips from that experience.
“Get a box fan and plug it in. Wet thoroughly a tea towel. Drape it over the back side of the fan. Don’t cover the whole back, just the size of the towel. As the water evaporates, the air is cooled.
“Fill a bathtub with cold water and get in with a good book. Replace water as it warms. Stay as long as you can.
“Diet matters. Avoid hot beverages. Drink iced tea. Mint tea. Eat hot (spicy) peppers. Makes you sweat. And clears your sinuses as well! Goes well with margaritas and cold beer! (Limit those because they are dehydrating).
“Don’t forget your pets. Put ice cubes in the water dish. Many dogs love to crunch them and cool off.
“Best tip of all...hibernate in the A/C and watch old movies.”
—————
In other outdoor news, Big White Ski Resort used a $200,000 provincial grant to build a beginner bike skills park with three zones: the Green Zone is an introduction to mountain biking with three small features; the Light Blue Zone will introduce decision-making riding with three features closer together; and the Dark Blue Zone will introduce the concept of riding up and over features while keeping your tires on the ground. The park includes an irrigation system to keep riding surfaces tacky and grippy, and therefore easier for new riders to maneuver on.
Trail crews also did a rebuild of Lightning Strike trail. Planning has started for phase two of this funding, which will include a new downhill flow trail.
Big White’s schedule through Sept. 6: Thursday and Friday noon-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-
7 p.m., and Sunday and holiday Mondays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For the first time outside of winter season operations, Lara’s Gondola will transport riders and hikers from the Happy Valley parking lot to the Village on Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
—————
Eric de Nys, head coach at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, is taking on a new role as Nordiq Canada’s Next-Gen coach for Canadian U23 and Juniors.
“Eric is an exceptional coach, and we have been fortunate to have experienced his knowledge, energy and skills these past four years,” said the SLNC board and management team in the official announcement.
“Eric’s vision and passion have elevated our skiers and coaches at all levels. We have seen our programs’ numbers grow year after year and our Nordic community has expanded. We are a better Nordic club because of Eric.”
De Nys responded: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the last four years. I have had the opportunity to work with a talented, motivated and dedicated group of athletes supported by an amazing parent group and an equally dedicated group of coaches. It is because of all your efforts that we have been able to build the Sovereign Lake programs into what they are today.
“As I transition to a new job, please know that it is NOT goodbye as I will be remaining in Vernon and continue to be an advocate for Sovereign Lake. The jacket might change but the pursuit will remain the same. I look forward to following the continued growth of Sovereign Lake Nordic and continue to contribute where I can.”
—————
Is it a case of better late than never?
Cyclists have complained for several years about provincial sales tax on e-bikes (and e-trikes), especially since the start of the pandemic when so many went so far on e-bikes instead of using their gas-powered vehicles.
The province finally got it and eliminated the PST in April. Now, try to find an e-bike. The Sheriff has heard stories of shops promising 2022 delivery.
This week’s reminder of the PST elimination was accompanied by ‘better-than-nothing’ good news: Budget 2021 includes $36 million over the next three years for active transportation infrastructure such as bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting improvements and multi-use pathways. The question is: how far does $12 million a year go province-wide? Not far enough.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net