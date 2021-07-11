This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot in the SOS series is the Kalamalka Lake Lookout which features an outstanding panoramic view to the east up Coldstream Valley, above. The lookout used to be located on Highway 97 but now you must take Kalamalka Lakeview Drive off Highway 97. Cyclists using the Kal Crystal Waters Trail in the North Okanagan are routed along High Ridge Road (access for Kekuli Bay Provincial Park) to Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.