Showing no signs of rust from last weekend’s B.C. Hockey League all-star break, the Penticton Vees went right back to work Wednesday night and scored a 4-0 win over the host Vernon Vipers.
Luca Di Pasquo picked up this third shutout of the season with a 20-stop performance, while Bradly Nadeau scored twice and now has 31 goals on the year and leads the BCHL points race with 71.
Brett Moravec and Aydar Suniev also tallied for the Vees (33-3-0-0), who led 1-0 and 2-0 at the intermissions.
Nadeau is the first BCHL player to reach the 30-goal mark, while Suniev, who leads all BCHL rookies in scoring, has 10 goals in his last 10 games.
Wednesday night also saw the Vees debut of affiliate player Jack Bakker, a 15-year-old who plays for the Delta Hockey Academy and is committed to the big club for the 2023-24 campaign.
The Vees are on the road for their next three games and have an 11-point cushion atop the BCHL standings.