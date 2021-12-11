Full-time winter has finally arrived in the Okanagan Valley bottom so the bikes are in temporary storage and the skis are waxed. Sovereign. Thursday. Winter wonderland. Skiing excellent.
Big White Ski Resort received 46 cms of fresh powder during the past week so the Black Forest Chairlift opened last weekend adding six more runs. The Black Forest Day Lodge is now open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
The Ridge Rocket Chair began spinning Wednesday, plus the Alpine T-Bar and Powder Chair opened Friday along with the Mega Snowcoaster in the Tube Park. And the beginner area Magic Carpets are opening today (Dec. 11).
Silver Star Moutain Resort received similar dumps — 43 cms in the last seven days — but is still advising caution with “early-season conditions.” It has six lifts and 49 alpine runs open. Apex Mountain Resort is scheduled to open this weekend.
In XC, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre held a successful Canada Cup competition last weekend and with only four days notice, will host the FIS Open Categories of the Western Canada Cup today and Sunday due to marginal conditions in Rossland.
However, only 130 competitors are involved and racing will only take 2.5 hours each day, permitting regular morning youth and Masters Programs, and more public skiing in the morning. The Individual Start Race on a 2.5K course (Passmore) is at 1 p.m. today and Mass Start Race on a 5K course (World Cup and Passmore) is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club groomed Log Cabin, Outer Cabin loops and Fletcher/Lower Olympic (skate only) on Wednesday. Other trails are good for classic but may be soft for skate. Skiers should watch for early-season hazards.
Telemark Nordic Club is hoping to open this weekend. With 15 cms of new snow Monday, snowmobile grooming resumed but many trees came down on trails after a windstorm a few days earlier and were being removed. There was not enough snow to take out the big snowcat but the club is hoping to open today (Dec. 11).
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre reported 12 cms and “snowing heavily” on Monday. Gold Dust and Quicksilver are well marked but with the recent melt may not be very fun.
———————
Big White Ski Resort has a new Alpine Trail Map . . . and this isn’t just any trail map, it’s a work of art.
“The new map is far and away the best yet, more accurately conveying the layout and orientation of the mountain than any map we’ve published before,” said senior VP Michael J. Ballingall.
“Illustrated by well-known ski map cartographer and illustrator Rad Smith, the new map intricately outlines our runs, lifts, day lodges and varying elevations. Smith tapped into the deep mountain knowledge of now retired, but long-time Big White Ski Resort employee and resort legend Jim Loyd to ensure every last detail of the map was perfect.”
The hand-painted map is posted online at: radsmithillustration.com.
———————
The annual series on XC ski areas and downhill resorts continues with more information on Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.
Kelowna Nordic will again host the Stride and Glide for the KGH Foundation, specifically the Cardiac Care Unit, on Feb. 12-13.
“We plan to reach out to both Sovereign and Telemark as the Cardiac Care Unit is for the entire valley,” said events team chair Lyle Nicholson. “Proceeds raised will support cardiac services for treatment of cardiology patients at KGH including but not limited to: electrophysiology, cath lab, heart rhythm clinic, heart function clinic and cardiac surgery.”
The sponsors who have stepped up this year are quite impressive, he said, noting the title sponsor, Nicola Wealth, has donated $5,000 to kick start the campaign.
“Our prizes for this event are exceptional. Sponsors heard about our achievements last year and stepped up to match everyone's level of enthusiasm,” he said. Kelowna Nordic members and guests raised more than $50,000 last winter.
The first prize for top fundraisers is two nights at Sparkling Hills Resort (for two) in the best available room. Second prize is a VIP wine tour to Naramata Bench with Experience Wine Tours (for two) with lunch. Third prize is a pair of Madshus Nordic Pro Skin Tech Skis from Fresh Air. The top fundraising team of six will receive a $250 gift certificate to Cactus Club for lunch or dinner.
More than 50 prizes for all who raise more than $100 include: a set of Tubbs snowshoes and gift certificates to Fresh Air; gift certificates for food from Fisherman’s Market and Don-O-Ray Farms; wine tastings and gift
certificates for wine; and wine/cider from local wineries. Plus more sponsors are coming in every week, said Nicholson.
The event will kick off on Feb. 12 with a moonlight ski/snowshoe and hot cider. On Feb. 13, the group ski/snowshoe with a range of distances has beer, bratwurst and prize awards at the end. Register at: kghfoundation.com/2022-stride-and-glide/
In other news, the club has a new program this season: the Kelowna Nordic Masters Social Ski Lessons. The program will run Sunday mornings from Jan. 9 to Feb. 27. Registration is $50 and participants must be a club member.
As a pilot project, Kelowna Nordic is introducing a NORDIC HOST program, and looking for six volunteer ski hosts and four snowshoe hosts who are familiar with the trails. Hosts will provide a visible presence on ski and snowshoe trails, acting as friendly ambassadors to provide guidance and answer questions, said volunteer coordinator Lisa Howard. Contact her this weekend (deadline Dec. 12) to volunteer or for more information at Ljhoward@telus.net or at 250-212-1383.
