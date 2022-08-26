Last weekend’s jaunt to the 30th annual Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival was a reminder of how much the Shuswap has to offer in outdoor recreation.
With only a limited timeframe, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen cycled our favourite trail along the Salmon Arm waterfront: the gravel-and-dirt Foreshore Raven Trail from the Salmon Arm Wharf north to 47th Ave. NE.
White pelicans were back at the Nature Bay Wildlife Sanctuary – “one of the best birding areas in B.C.” – which is managed by the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society for BC Nature Trust and the Ministry of Forests.
A new sign speaks to the senseless acts by some users: $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for destruction of swallow nesting boxes, and killing/destruction of adult swallows, their babies and swallow eggs.
While we were at the festival, we stopped at the Shuswap Tourism booth to pick up the latest copies of the Shuswap Trail Guide book, plus pocket-size Ride the Shuswap bike trail map, Shuswap-North Okanagan Cycle Guide and Shuswap Paddle Guide. All highly recommended.
Shuswap Tourism also has information on the Salute to the Sockeye Festival 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30-Oct. 23 at Tsutswecw Provincial Park
(formerly known as Roderick-Haig Brown Provincial Park). It has 26 kilometres of trails with exceptional salmon viewing opportunities, especially this fall as the dominant year in the four-year sockeye cycle. It is one of the largest sockeye salmon runs in North America.
The Adams River sockeye salmon have held an important place in the lives of the Secwepemc (pronounced se-hwep-muhc) of the Shuswap and Adams lakes for thousands of years.
In the Okanagan, a free Welcome the Kokanee event is at Hardy Falls Regional Park south of Peachland 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today. Regional park interpreters will have displays, information about the life cycle of kokanee salmon and will guide walks along Deep Creek.
Representatives from GoFishBC and WildSafeBC Central Okanagan will also answer
questions.
The regional parks department will hold its annual Kokanee Salmon Festival 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Mission Creek Regional Park. This free family event includes: guided walks with interpreters along the spawning channel, Syilx knowledge keepers sharing the kikinee’s significance in their culture, local entertainers, ‘fishy’ displays and nature-inspired activities. BTW, kikinee is the nsyilxcən name for landlocked sockeye salmon of the Okanagan; kokanee was derived from this word.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has gradually introduced syilx names into regional parks, i.e. Black Mountain – sntsk’il’ntən Regional Park; and the trails in many parks such as Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.
“We have been working with Westbank First Nation for a
number of years on dual-naming of our trails by including the
nsyilxcən (sylix people language) name,” said Wayne Darlington, RDCO parks planning and capital projects manager.
The Sheriff has always wondered why there isn’t a phonetic pronunciation to help non-First Nations use those words.
In working with WFN, it has been identified that there is no real direct translation from
nsyilxcən to English which makes a phonetic pronunciation challenging, explained Darlington.
“The nsyilxcən is a verbal
language and the preferred method for people to understand how to speak the word is to have an audio link. As such, we have been working with WFN on ways to incorporate nsyilxcən into our parks’ information.”
An example can be found at: rdco.com/en/parks-and-trails/syilx-okanagan-partnerships.aspx#Trees-shrubs-and-wildflowers-cip-na-scak-il-clcal.
It has a guide to common plants and animals within regional parks in both English and nsyilxcən.
“If you open each section, such as trees, shrubs and wildflowers, there is a listing of different species and an audio link to the verbal nsyilxcən translation,” he said.
“We are continuing to develop our understanding and knowledge in this area along with WFN and other sylix communities, and will be continuing to incorporate this into updating existing and future work in this area. An example would be using the
similar method above to create a QR code at the trailhead to
connect to an audio link with the verbal nsyilxcən translation of a trail name within a park.”
On July 25, the regional board approved significant changes to enable consideration of Indigenous place names, renaming and dual-naming in regional and community parks.
BTW, although originally named after conservationist Roderick Haig-Brown (1908-1976), Tsutswecw Provincial Park was renamed in 2018 at the request of the Little Shuswap Indian Band to reflect ancestral connections.
The new name, “Tsútswecw,”
is the traditional Secwepemc name, and translates to “many rivers.”
—————
The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society will officially open one of the 1912 Kettle Valley Railway construction camps – Morrissey’s Camp #2 - at 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31).
This project, a collaboration between MCTRS and UBCO, has now been ‘signed’ and opened to the public. Access is from the Ruth Station end of the Myra Canyon: up June Springs Road (Little White forest service road) and turn left to the second parking lot.
Sadly, this project is the ‘swan song’ for the society. On Tuesday, members are expected to
officially dissolve the society due to the aging and declining
membership, and lack of new, younger supporters.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net