HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, but the rules don’t apply to private schools or youth hockey programs, according to Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, an athletic trainer.
“It’s incredibly heartbreaking what happened last week and sadly this tragic accident may have been preventable had the teams been required to wear neck guards,” she said in a statement.
Benjamin Edward (Teddy) Balkind, 16, of St. Luke’s School in New Canaan died Jan. 6 after falling to the ice and being cut on the neck by the skate of another player. The other player was unable to stop and collided with Balkind, who later died of his injuries at hospital, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said.
Details of the bill are still being discussed.