This week’s winning team in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League with 87 points was Dennis Glasscock, Earl Edmundson, Dennis Foyle and Phil Par.
For this week the waltz-time format was used, counting one net score on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third.
Second place with 84 points went to Glen Brennan, Rick Drewnisz, Glenn Steinke and Chuck Harman.
Close behind in third with 83 points was Dwain Sandrelli, Terry Steinke, Stan Brock and Sam Elia.
Fourth place by countback with 81 points Was Bryce Parker, Alf Vaagen, Denis Wright and John Mitchell.
Four players shared the deuce pot: Bob Dickeson, Bill and Andy Webster and Sandy McDowell.