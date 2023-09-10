The Penticton Vees authored another come from behind win Saturday, knocking off the Chilliwack Chiefs 3-1 in BCHL Exhibition action at the Chilliwack Coliseum.
The Vees, down 1-0 through two periods, scored three third period goals, for their second comeback in as many nights. Penticton got goals from Jack Bakker, Connor MacPherson, and James Fisher in the final frame, as they improved to 2-0 in pre-season action.
Friday, in their pre-season opener, Penticton came back from a 3-2 second period deficit to knock off the Trail Smoke Eaters at the SOEC.
Saturday was highlighted by strong goaltending at both ends of the ice. Andrew Ness stopped 18 of 19 shots in the Vees crease, as he picked up the win in his Penticton debut.
Chilliwack’s Austin McNicholas started the game and was excellent in 26 minutes of work, stopping all 22 shots he faced. Vladimir Nikitin played the back half of the game for the Chiefs and turned aside 17 of 19 shots.
The Chiefs’ Brian Morse broke a scoreless deadlock late in the second period, as his power play goal at 18:14 put the home team ahead after 40 minutes. Morse’s point shot found its way through traffic and pas Ness’ glove.
The Vees were down a goal after two periods despite outshooting the Chiefs 23-11 through two periods. The third period was a different story.
Bakker tied it for Penticton midway through the final frame, as he picked the corner off the rush at 11:40. Bakker’s shot beat Nikitin over the glove from the left-wing.
MacPherson scored the game-winner three minutes later after he jammed the puck up and over the Chiefs’ goaltender from inside the crease. MacPherson’s first of the pre-season put Penticton ahead 2-1 at 14:12.
Fisher put the finishing touches on the win with an empty net goal with 26 seconds left in regulation.
--
GAME STATS
Shots: 42-19, Vees
Vees Scoring: Bakker, Connor MacPherson, Fisher
Chiefs Scoring: Morse
Power-Plays
Vees: 0/2
Chiefs: 1/5
