With its spring youth leagues and club teams wrapping up their seasons soon, Lake City Basketball has opened registration for its summer camps.
There will be options for all skill profiles, from beginners to those playing at an elite level.
Included in the slate of camps in August is a tiny tot camp for boys and girls entering Grades 1 and 2. The camp will focus on creating a fun and upbeat atmosphere while introducing campers to the basics of dribbling, passing and shooting.
There will also be more traditional co-ed rookie (Grades 3-5) and all star (Grades 6-8) development camps offered in both July and August, led by Lake City director Dustin Hyde.
For older players, Lake City is offering boys’ and girls’ fundamental camps (Grades 9-12) in July with high-end coaches for both.
“We’re really excited that we’ve got Canadian national team member and professional player Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe as the head coach of the girls’ camp. Nayo is one of the best players this country has produced, and she’s absolutely fantastic with young players,” said Lake City director Chris Terris.
Spencer McKay, a former member of the Canadian men’s national team and Euro-League professional, will be the head coach of the boys’ fundamental camp.
Finally, for elite players, Lake City is offering an advanced skills camp (Grades 9-12) in July. This camp is designed for elite club basketball players, who already have a strong base of fundamentals and are looking to play at a post-secondary level.
For more information about camp dates, locations and registration, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/2022-summer-camps.html.