Osoyoos Coyotes are down 2-0 in their best-of-seven KIJHL conference final after losing twice at home to Revelstoke Grizzlies.
The Okanagan-Shuswap final now switches to Revelstoke for Games 4 and 5 tonight and Saturday. If a fifth game is needed it will be played Sunday in Osoyoos with a sixth game on Tuesday in Revelstoke and seventh game Wednesday in Osoyoos.
Revelstoke opened the series Tuesday with a 5-1 win. Ronin Pusch with two, Jacob Smith, Adam Lemieux and Brady Augot scored for the Grizzles. Jack Henderson replied for Osoyoos.
Brandon Weare made 21 saves in the win while Kenneth Marquart and Kenny Gerow combined to make 25 stops for Osoyoos.
On Wednesday, Pusch’s goal at 9:48 of the third period stood as the game winner in a 3-2 triumph. Porter Trevelyan and Augot also scored in the win. Zachary Park and Blake Astorino scored for Osoyoos. Weare made 31 saves in posting the win in net. Marquart stopped 23 shots for the Coyotes.
In the Kootenay conference final, Kimberley Dynamiters lead Nelson Leafs 2-0 in their best-of-seven with the series now switching to Nelson for two games.