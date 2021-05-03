Harvey King had the shot of the week in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf action this week when he recorded a deuce on the par four, 345-yard, 12th hole, for what was his first lifetime eagle.
King also shared the deuce pot with Jim Haddrell and Greg Flook. Frank Stewart had the overall low net score with 66.
Low net scores in each flight were as follows:
First flight: Dwain Sandrelli, 72, winner, Peter Schnurr, 73 (cb), Dennis Glasscock, 73, Bob Houston, 74 (cb).
Second flight: Cary Herschmiller, 70 (cb), winner, Art Lappalainen, 70, Harvey Mitchler, 71, Dave Smith, 74
Third flight, Bob Dickeson, 73, winner, Terry McKay, 74 (cb), Chuck Harman, 74 (cb), Denis Wright, 74 (cb)
Fourth flight: Stewart, 66, winner, Murray Sauder, 69, Bob Tamblyn, 72, Herb Williams, 74.