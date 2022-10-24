Penticton Vees upped their record to 11-0 in BCHL junior A hockey action with a pair of road victories.
On Thursday, the Vees scored six times in the third period to post a 7-4 come-from-behind win over Alberni Valley Bulldogs (4-6-1-0).
Owen Simpson and Bradly Nadeau scored twice in the victory. Ryan Hopkins, Dovar Tinling and Brett Moravec added singles. Cam Van Sickle led the Bulldogs’ scoring with two goals.
Luca DiPasquo made 19 saves in the victory. Hobie Hedquist stopped 34 shots for Port Alberni.
On Saturday, the Vees outshot their opponents 48-32 en route to a 4-2 win over Wenatchee Wild (2-7-0-1). Josh Nadeau, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Hiroki Gojsic and Bradly Nadeau scored in the victory. Hopkins picked up three assists. DiPasquo was the winning goalie.
The Vees return home Wednesday to face Cranbrook Bucks (7-3-0). Game time is 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
West Kelowna Warriors (8-1-2), meanwhile, also posted a pair of weekend victories.
On Friday, the Warriors beat Wenatchee 3-1. Ben McDonald, Jaiden Moriello and Kailus Green scored in the victory. Justin Katz made 34 saves in the Warriors’ net.
On Saturday, the Warriors doubled the Coastal division-leading Surrey Eagles (9-1-) by a 4-2 score. Matthew Fusco, Moriello, Brennan Nelson and Felix Caron scored in the win. Katz made 33 saves in the victory.
The Warriors, unbeaten in their last five games, are home twice on the weekend hosting the Vees, Friday at 7 p.m. and Salmon Arm, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vernon Vipers (5-5-0) had a rough weekend losing 8-0 to Prince George, Saturday. Josh Herrington scored a hat-trick in the win. Jordan Fairlie posted the shutout making 24 saves.
The Vipers are home Saturday to face Cranbrook for a 7 p.m. start.
The Vees have four players in the league’s top 10 scoring including Bradly Nadeau who is tops in the BCHL with 25 points on 10 goals and 15 assists.
Josh Nadeau is tied for second overall with 19 points (5, 14), Brett Moravec (7,8) and Dovar Tinling (6,9) are tied for fifth, each with 15 points and Suniev is tied for eighth with 13 points (8.5).
Oliver Auyeung-Ashton of Victoria Grizzlies has the league’s best goals-against average with 1.59. He has a 4-2 record and save percent of 0.953. DiPasquo is third in the league for GAA at 1.88 which includes an 8-0 record and save percentage of 1.88. Hank Levy, also of the Vees, has a 1.99 GAA, fourth best in the BCHL.