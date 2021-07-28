The countdown is on!
Less than a week to go until we can celebrate the completion of the first section of our amazing new Lake-to-Lake Bike Lane!
It is a beauty too. Nicely marked and separated lanes, well laid-out intersections, new signage and signals and new opportunities for everyone in Penticton to get around town via bicycle.
There is likely going to be growing pains as cyclists, pedestrians and motorists get used to the new flow of traffic. That is to be expected. It will be worth it. This new greenway is going to end up being a huge asset to our community in the years ahead.
Get out on your bike and use it, you will see what I mean. I for one, applaud our council for pushing past all the negativity that has surfaced after the plan was finalized and approved after more than two years of planning and discussion about what would best suit the needs of cyclists and fit the “lay of the land” of our beautiful city.
You will find myself and my family using the lane just about every day. If you have not heard yet, the grand opening for the first section of the bike lane is set for Sunday, Aug. 1.
There is going to be quite the party, set up at Gyro Park.
You are invited to bring your bike and join a huge group ride up and down the new lane to celebrate You will also find the local bike shops set up and offering free E-Bike demos, if you haven’t tried one yet, join the party.
A quality E-Bike might be just the tool that takes the sting out of bike commuting and helps you make the change from being 100% dependant on a motor vehicle.
Speaking of “quality” E-bikes,” we are so lucky to have three fantastic shops to visit and get E-Bikes from. Between Freedom Bike Shop, The Bike Barn and the newish Pedego shop, you are sure to find an awesome bike that will put a smile on your face every time you ride it.
Josh Shulman is a bike peddler at Freedom Bike Shop in Penticton.