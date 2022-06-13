The foursome of Dennis Glasscock, Ted Gamracy, Rick Drewnisz and David Handy waltzed their way to victory during senior men’s play June 11 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Members played a reverse waltz format, under which the three best net scores were counted on the first hole, two best on the second hole and single best on the third. The sequence then repeated.
The winning team of Glasscock, Gamracy, Drewnisz and Handy scored a 79.
In second place with 78 points were Ron Schram, Gord Young, Denis Wright and Dave Cain. In third place with 77 points were Don Walker, Terry McKay, Ken Bridgeman and Nick Coe.
And in fourth place with 76 points were Dave Carleton, John Mitchell, Denis Huot and Terry Steinke.
Seven players shared the deuce pot.