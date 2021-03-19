For the Sheriff, the return of spring has more to do with the time change — spring ahead — than the spring equinox this weekend.
Like magic, daylight last Sunday lasted an hour longer, representing another hour to play outside after work, on weekends or all day if you are retired.
Why not have dinner after the sun sets at 7 p.m.? Just rocking on the sunporch’s swinging bench watching the California quail search for the last bites of birdseed had an endless quality.
Last weekend, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen rehearsed one of our favourite
e-bike routes in Kelowna that the Sheriff has nicknamed Pretty Ponds and Paths — Brandt’s Creek Linear Park in the Glenmore Valley, Munson Pond off Gordon Drive in the Mission and the Mission Creek Greenway.
It combines the Central Okanagan’s most scenic babbling brook pathway with a huge gravel-pit pond full of feathered friends and the city’s biggest waterway which supplies one-third of the water flowing into Okanagan Lake. The aquatic environment of the greenway will soon evolve into the awe-inspiring spring freshet.
When the Central Okanagan dries a little more, the Sheriff will add the narrow path around Redlich Pond off Clifton Road. Western painted turtles lay their eggs in the nesting area just off its wooden walkway between late spring and mid-summer.
Last Saturday, we returned to the Okanagan Rail Trail but this time, we headed south from Woodsdale Road. A little history: when rail trail construction was about to start, the one-kilometre portion south of Lodge Road was a test section to see which of three construction methods would stand up to pedestrians, strollers and cyclists.
The winner used finer material packed seven times, producing a hard surface akin to asphalt. OK, it does get a little dusty during prolonged dry periods. That successful technique was used from Woodsdale Road to Coldstream.
However, the trail beside an erosion control project on Kalamalka Lake was supposed to be rebuilt to the same standard last year, but its rough gravel surface is like the test section losers. Perhaps it will improve with more time.
On Tuesday, we explored newer trails in Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park in the Glenmore Valley. The gentle trails that the Sheriff used for horseback riding in the late 1980s and ’90s have been replaced by ATV trails which became so worn that hikers now use them although they are steeper and meant for powered vehicles. A deer track on the east side of Light Blue Lake has also become a hiking path.
Lacking a regional district trail strategy for this park makes one wonder if these steeper trails meet the standards of professionally planned trails. Runoff and erosion are major concerns as well as the impact on egg-laying turtles.
On Wednesday, we cycled the South Spur of the historic Kettle Valley Railway which follows the west side of Skaha Lake to Okanagan Falls and then to Oliver. The trail is in good shape, but it was a little chilly outside for Tickleberry’s ice cream in the Falls.
On the way back, we checked out Old Kaleden Road which parallels the South Spur. The steep hill at the south end was a challenge and it is rougher than the KVR but has great panoramic views.
The Sheriff will have a series this year on Secret Okanagan Spots (SOS) — scenic spots to discover. The first is Old Kaleden Road. If you want to share yours, email jp.squire@telus.net
—————
If you didn’t get to the Scenic Canyon section of the Mission Creek Greenway already this spring, a portion was closed Wednesday between Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges (two of its three bridges), upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot.
Through April 2, crews will repair flood-related damage to creek banks and build protection for the Cedars Bridge structure.
All other areas of the Greenway are open, said Bruce Smith, communications officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
Later this summer, the second phase of work will involve in-stream bank repairs and reconstruction, ecological restoration and installation of rip rap protection in the vicinity of the bridge.
When complete later in the year, this project will provide new boardwalks, enhanced natural vegetation, and bridge protection.
—————
A Kelowna reader recently did a 1,500-kilometre loop around B.C. and agreed to provide “the outdoorsy highlights.”
— Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club, near Salmon Arm — “XC skiing, nice long views. Road to get in was pretty messy, but probably better in middle of winter.”
— Lake Louise — “I skated on a very nice large rink. Best skating this winter. One ice sculpture, a castle. XC ski tracks had been trackset the entire length of the lake on one side (hiking trail side). Lots of people on the lake.”
— Lake Louise Ski Resort —“Downhill skiing extremely nice. What a great mountain, reminds me of Whistler. Very varied terrain and lots of terrain. I skied a very steep double-black diamond slope down from the summit that especially reminded me of Whistler.”
— Lake Lillian, Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club’s Whiteway — “I cross-country skied on the track-set loop around the lake, and chatted with a man and his son ice fishing. I missed the famous Lake Windermere Whiteway skating loops by two days; they closed it due to warm weather.”
— Pulpit Rock in Nelson — “I hiked up; amazing view of Nelson. I was really glad I had microspikes as a lot of it was icy.”
— “I stayed at the Prestige Resort hotel right on the lake in Nelson, a lakeview room with a great view of Pulpit Rock. Everything about the location make me feel like I was on an ocean inlet.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net