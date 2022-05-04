Penticton Golf and Curling Club opened its ladies golf season with a par points team event.

First: Gail Johnson, Wanda Marshall, Marca McKenzie, Paige McKelvey, 41

Second: Ann Peach, Ria Waldie, Dee Dobson, Diane Banera, 36

Third: Val Plourde, Heather Hutchinson, Elsy Mackie, Josie Tyabji, 35, by countback

Fourth: Donna Lalonde, Stacey Vande Cappelle, Sandy Robertson, Pat Fleming, 35

Fifth: Maureen Bildfell, Sandra Reeves, Rose Tweter, Lyn Kristoff, 34

Sixth: Jocko Bidlake, Trish DesBrisay,Donna Gregoire, Daisy Kapusta, 33, by countback