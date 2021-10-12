Penticton Vees assistant captain Frank Djurasevic has committed to Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.
The 19-year-old defenceman, who stands six-foot-two and weighs 192 pounds, has two points through two games of the young 2021-22 regular season.
A native of New Rochelle, N.Y., he joined the Vees for the 2021 pod season.
“I’m extremely excited to make my commitment to Merrimack and head to a school with great history and tradition,” said Djurasevic in a press release Tuesday.
“I can’t wait to be a part of a great program and I’d like to thank my friends, family, coaches and teammates for helping me along the way.”
Merrimack competes in NCAA Division 1, the top level of U.S. college hockey.
The Vees are back on the ice Friday when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The puck drops at 7 p.m.