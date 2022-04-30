VEES OPEN SERIES WITH SIX-GOAL 2ND PERIOD AND 8-1 VICTORY OVER The Penticton Vees used a six-goal 2nd period along with Jackson Nieuwendyk tallying a hat trick in an 8-1 victory in Game #1 of their best-of-seven Interior Conference Final series on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The 1st period saw no scoring between the two sides in the opening period despite some solid chances, including a big stop by Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick to keep the game scoreless on an Adam Eisele scoring chance. Eisele outworked a Warriors defender to the puck on the left-wing side as he pushed to the face-off circle and took the puck to the net as he chipped it on goal with Derrick making a stop to keep the game at 0-0.
West Kelowna had some strong looks in the opening period but Kaeden Lane was good in the Vees net, turning aside each of the 10 shots thrown his way in the opening 20 minutes of play as the game was even heading into the 2nd period of action.
The beginning of a six-goal 2nd period began just beyond the minute mark of the 2nd period as a shot right off the face-off helped Penticton to a one-goal advantage. Spencer Smith won a face-off to the top of the left face-off circle where Luc Wilson snapped a shot over the glove side of Derrick for his 2nd goal of the playoffs and just 1:06 into the 2nd period, the Vees took a one-goal lead.
Just moments after that, while shorthanded, the Vees were able to extend their lead to a pair of goals as Jackson Nieuwendyk scored the first of his three markers in the game to get ahead by a two-goal margin. Casey McDonald took a pass on the right wing as he made his way to the net with his rebound shot being banked in by Nieuwendyk for his 3rd goal of the postseason to give Penticton a 2-0 advantage while down a skater.
Thomas Pichette extended the lead to 3-0 at the 6:45 mark of the middle frame as Pichette earned a goal in his third consecutive game. Brett Moravec took a hit to make a play in the neutral zone as Beanie Richter sent a nice pass from the right circle to Pichette in the left side as he sent a shot through the legs of Derrick for his 3rd goal of the playoffs and a three-goal lead.
John Evans got the Warriors on the scoreboard and made the score 3-1 with a shorthanded tally at the 9:00 mark of the middle frame as Evans took a loose puck in the neutral zone and sped in shorthanded on a breakaway as he beat Lane on the blocker side to make it a 3-1 game heading into the second half of the middle frame.
The Vees pushed their lead back to three goals as Bradly Nadeau deposited his 5th goal of the playoffs at the 13:26 mark of the middle frame to get the Vees ahead by a 4-1 score. Bradly gathered the puck in the right face-off circle off an Eisele pass and sent a shot past the blocker side of Derrick to get the Vees lead to three goals once again.
The second goal of the period came from Nieuwendyk at the 16:30 mark of the middle frame as the Warriors attempted to clear up the boards on the right hit a stanchion and jetted to the middle as Stefano Bottini slotted the puck down low for Nieuwendyk as he fired a shot past the glove side of Derrick for his second of the game and a 5-1 lead.
The Vees leader in goals through the regular season and playoffs added his 7th goal of the postseason and the Vees sixth goal of the period to make it a 6-1 game. Josh Nadeau carried the puck into the slot, outwaiting Derrick and finishing a shot past the blocker side of the Warriors netminder to make it a five-goal game with 2:15 remaining in the middle stanza.
Pichette added his second goal of the game at the 5:46 mark of the final period on relieving goaltender Justin Katz to make it a 7-1 game. Pichette got a puck in the left face-off circle on his backhand as he finished on his forehand to beat Katz blocker side for his second of the game and got ahead by a six-goal lead.
Nieuwendyk completed the hat trick, his first career BCHL three-goal game, as he added another shorthanded goal to make the score 8-1 in the final period. Nieuwendyk took a McDonald pass in the right face-off circle and one-timed a shot past the blocker side of Katz for his 5th goal of the playoffs to give Penticton an 8-1 lead, the eventual final score.
Kaeden Lane was strong in goal for the Vees in the game, turning aside 21 of the 22 shots for his 9th win of the playoffs while Johnny Derrick made 19 saves on 25 shots in his 3rd loss of the playoffs before Justin Katz made 16 saves on 18 shots in relief.
FINAL SCORE: 8-1 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 43-22 Vees
VEES PP: 0/4
VEES PK: 4/4
3 STARS:
1) Jackson Nieuwendyk (3-0-3)
2) Thomas Pichette (2-0-2)
3) Brett Moravec (0-2-2)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Spencer Smith (0-1-1)
Attendance: 3,711
The Vees have taken a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Final series against the West Kelowna Warriors with Game #2 upcoming on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.