The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has selected 13 student-athletes and one game official who competed during the 2020-21 season to receive league bursaries. Each bursary is valued at $1,000 and will be applied towards post secondary studies.
The recipients were chosen from a large field of applicants based on academic achievement, sportsmanship, hockey participation and/or quality of contribution as well as community participation and service.
The winners included Penticton native Ethan McLaughlin, who played for the Nelson Leafs
The Pen-Hi grad spent two seasons in the league with the Summerland Steam and Leafs. McLaughlin says receiving the bursary has given him a boost of confidence.
“It shows they have faith in me and are willing to help me continue my hockey career, as well as pursue my education,” says McLaughlin, who will study business management at Adrian College in Michigan.
The initiatives that McLaughlin has helped with in communities where he played included bowling with special Port Alberni Bulldogs fans, serving as a minor hockey instructor while with the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks, helping pile sandbags in the Okanagan during flood season, and volunteering at a Penticton triathlon.
McLaughlin’s time in the KIJHL helped him develop life-long friendships, and gave him the opportunity to attend Adrian college.