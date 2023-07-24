Edwin Noseworthy shot an eight-under 64 to lead all golfers during senior men’s league play last week at the Summerland Golf & Country Club.
Noseworthy carded the best low-net in the fourth flight, followed by Dave Cain (71 by countback), Sandy McDowell (71) and Nick Coe (75).
Alf Vaagen won the third flight with a score of 79. The runners-up were Rick Gotobed (70 by countback), Bob Dickeson (70) and Jeff Clarke (71).
In the second flight, Glenn Steinke was tops with a 70, followed by Tom Newton (71 by countback), Eaman Doherty (71) and Glen Brown (73).
And finally, Dave Handy won the first flight with a score of 70. The runners-up were Don Walker (73 by countback), Dave Carleton (73) and Jim Haddrell (74).
Eight players shared the deuce pot with Handy claiming two of them.