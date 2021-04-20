A winning hockey program combined with small class sizes made Adrian College the right fit for Penticton product Ethan McLaughlin.
After spending two seasons bouncing around junior A leagues in B.C. and Alberta, the 20-year-old signed on with the Nelson Leafs of the junior B KIJHL for the 2020-21 campaign.
While the season was eventually cancelled, McLaughlin still managed to get into three game with the Leafs and attract the interest of scouts. He even did a virtual tour of his new school in Adrian, Michigan.
The Bulldogs complete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1.
“On and off the ice, I will be able to better myself,” says McLaughlin, who plans to study business management.
Leafs assistant coach Adam Dibella expects McLaughlin to fit in seamlessly with the Bulldogs.
“His hockey IQ is elite at any level,” says DiBella. “He studies the game and analyzes how he can be successful. The speed at which he processes the game will allow him to exceed expectations.”
McLaughlin, who spent four seasons developing at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, played a total of 24 regular-season games in the KIJHL – 21 with the Summerland Steam in 2019-20 – and credits the league with getting him noticed.
“More playing time and opportunity helped showcase my game” he says. “The KIJHL is a great and fun league to play in and develop your skills. It is fast-paced hockey and I have really enjoyed my time in the league.”