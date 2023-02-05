The Penticton Vees had their five-game win streak come to an end on Saturday, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Victoria Grizzlies at the Q Centre.
The Vees battled back from a 2-0 first period deficit to pick up a single point, as they now have points in their last six games (5-0-0-1).
Aydar Suniev, Brett Moravec, and Jackson Nieuwendyk scored in the loss. Suniev had a pair of points.
Hank Levy started the game, but was replaced by Luca Di Pasquo, after surrendering two goals on four shots. Di Pasquo was tagged with the shootout loss, as he stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief.
Victoria scored twice in the four-round shootout, with Owen Bohn scoring the shootout winner. Josh Nadeau was the only Vee to score on Oliver Auyeung-Ashton in the four rounds.
Bohn and Noah Leibl scored in the first period for the Grizzlies, who led 2-0 after the opening frame.
Penticton turned things around in the second, scoring twice to tie the game. Suniev scored on a five-on-three power play to make it 2-1 at 5:50. His 27th goal of the season. Then, Moravec banged in Suniev’s centering pass at 17:43 to level it, 2-2. Moravec’s 21st had the two teams all square after two periods.
Nieuwendyk grabbed the Vees their first and only lead four minutes into the third period. After the Grizzlies failed to clear the zone, it was Nieuwendyk having his pass go in off the defenceman’s skate and through his goalie’s pads. Nieuwendyk credited with his 16th goal.
Victoria tied the game three minutes later, as Anthony Carone scored on the Grizzlies’ only power play of game. Carone scored from the circle after walking off the wall at 6:56.
Each team had two shots in the five minute three-on-three overtime.
GAME NOTES
Bradly Nadeau had his five-game point streak come to an end in the loss. Nadeau had 10 points (5G, 5A) during the streak. Penticton suffered their first overtime loss of the season, as they are now 5-1. They’re now 2-1 in the shootout. Saturday was Josh Niedermayer’s 100th career BCHL regular season game.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 4-3 (SO), Grizzlies
Shots: 41-21, Vees
Vees Scoring: Suniev, Moravec, Nieuwendyk
Vees PP: 1/5
Vees PK: 0/1
Three Stars:
Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (VIC)
Olivier Picard (VIC)
Aydar Suniev
Attendance: 1,745
Next Game: Friday, Feb. 10 vs. Coquitlam Express, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre