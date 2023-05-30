Twenty-one athletes from School District 67 have punched their tickets to the B.C. High School Track & Field Championships – and one of them is taking a new Okanagan record with her.
Sophia Carleton-Palanio, a Grade 8 student at KVR Middle School, won gold in the 200-metre hurdles last week at the 2023 Okanagan High School Track & Field Championships in Kamloops.
Her time of 31.26 beat the old record by just over one second. Carleton-Palanio also finished third in long jump with a 4.29-m leap.
Maverik Rahkola from Penticton Secondary School was the most decorated local athlete of the meet as he scored three gold medals.
The Grade 10 student ran a personal best time of 2:01.82 in the junior boys’ 800-metres – narrowly missing the Okanagan record of 2:01.00. He also recorded a fast time of 4:16.93 to win the 1,500-m and then anchored the Pen-Hi junior boys’ 4X400-m relay team to victory. The other runners on the team were Miles Hayden, Lorenzo Antilano and Devan Kozak.
Kozak also had a strong meet as he took first place in the 100-m hurdles with a personal best of 16.30 and second place in the 300-m hurdles at 43.34.
Hayden place second in both the 800-m and 1,500-m.
Max Patenaude of Summerland Secondary School was also a force in the junior boys’ competition as he took home victories in the 100-m with a time of 11.41 and the 200-m at 22.84.
Peter Kunka of SSS won the junior boys’ 3,000-m with a personal best time of 9:28.48, and place third in the 1,500-m.
Summerland’s Ian Robinson won the junior boys’ long jump with a 5.69-metre leap, placed third in high jump and fourth in 400-m.
Jasmine Henry of SSS ran her fastest 3,000-m race ever in a time of 11:06.91 to take second place and followed that up with a third-place finish in the junior girls’ 1,500-m.
Rounding out Summerland’s qualifiers was Emma Scholefield, who took fourth in both the senior girls’ 1,500m and 3,000m.
Still with the seniors, Pen-Hi Grade 12 student Matt Pinsonnault won his first-ever Okanagan title with a victory in the 800-m and followed that up later a second-place finish in the 1,500-m.
Pen-Hi’s senior girls 4X100-m relay team dominated their event as they ran their fastest time of the year (51.92) to beat Westsyde of Kamloops by almost a full second.
Individually, the team members also had outstanding results.
Grace Campbell took second in the 400-m hurdles and fourth in the 100-m hurdles.
Josie Nickle finished second in high jump and Katya Pentecost was third in both the 100-m and 200-m.
(Nickel also qualified separately to compete in heptathlon at the B.C. Secondary Combined Events Championship set for June 2-3 in Delta.)
Grade 10 student Baylee Leduc ran the anchor leg for the senior team, then put up a third-place finish in junior girls’ 100-m and fourth-place in 200-m.
Another junior, Alexis Duncan, stepped up to support Campbell, Nickell and Pentecost on the senior girls’ 4X400m relay squad, helping them record a third-place finish.
Duncan also nabbed a third-place finish in the junior girls’ 300-m, while Pen-Hi teammate Anna Hatch was second in 300-m hurdles.
Princess Margaret Secondary School had a strong showing from a trio of Grade 12 girls.
Olivia Carleton-Palanio and teammate Kaydence Hickie finished in a third-place tie in the long jump, while Alex Petrasek took third in javelin with a throw of 25.8 m.
Miles Illingworth from Maggie put down a fourth-place finish in junior boys’ triple jump.
Tyler Hvidsten, also from the KVR Middle School Grade 8 team, won the 200-m hurdles and finished third in both the 100-m hurdles and high jump.
All of the athletes qualified against the best from the rest of the province from June 8-10 in Langley at the B.C. High School Track & Field Championships.