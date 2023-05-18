Heading into the 2023 spring season, one of the goals for Lake City Basketball was to find the next level competition for its better teams and athletes. The obvious solution was to head south of the border to play American teams, which is exactly what the Lake City U17 Elite and U14 teams did April 28-30 with tournaments in the greater Seattle area.
“It's a little different style of basketball – more physical and aggressive – and it forces players to make good decisions under constant pressure," says Chris Terris, coach of the Lake City Elite 17 club.
The team finished with a 1-3 record with its lone victory being a 50-46 win against a squad from Oregon.
“It's always a challenge for Canadian players to arrive to American tournaments with confidence, especially the first time they travel to the U.S., but after competing well in every game, the players left feeling that they wanted a do-over, a chance to play these teams again with a better sense of belief in themselves,” says Terris.
Meanwhile, the U14 team played in the Seattle Live Tournament in Auburn, Wash., finishing with a respectable 2-2 record and gaining valuable experience for the second half of the season.
Coach Russ Reid said the trip was about much more than hoops.
“Don't get me wrong, the basketball part of our weekend was crucial; however, the chance to bond with one another, get out of our comfort zones while travelling, and all the laughs along the way are equally as important,” says Reid.
Both clubs are hitting the road this weekend for the Genesis Tournament in Calgary.