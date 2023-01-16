Princeton Posse remain first overall in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League
following a split this past weekend.
Princeton is tops in the Ohlhausen division with 54 points (24-5-3-3-0), eight better than Osoyoos Coyotes (21-8-3-1-0) and one point ahead of Mountain division leaders Kimberley Dynamiters (25-7-1-2-0).
On Saturday, the Posse beat Summerland Steam
4-1. Kassius Kler, Scott Burgess, Sean Mitchell and Dayton Nelson scored in the win. Ryan Donovan replied for the Steam (12-15-3-3-0).
On Friday, Columbia Valley beat Princeton 8-3.
Kobe Mason scored a hat-trick and added an assist in the win. Nelson had two goals in the loss and Jake McCulley a single marker.