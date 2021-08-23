Over the challenging and constantly evolving landscape of the last year and a half, our team has continued to work hard in an effort to create the best event experience and welcome athletes back to the IRONMAN Canada - Penticton start line. We felt optimistic and had high hopes for the updated 2021 IRONMAN Canada - Penticton race date scheduled for September 26, 2021.
Unfortunately, due to the updated British Columbia Interior Health restrictions for events hosting more than 100 people, we regret to share that the 2021 IRONMAN Canada - Penticton triathlon cannot take place on September 26, 2021. The event is scheduled to return on Aug. 28, 2022.
This is certainly not the news any of us wanted especially at this point in time and we recognize that this latest setback is a significant disappointment after multiple event updates. Our goal remains to put on an exceptional event that meets the expectations of our athletes and host community.
All registered athletes will be receiving an email with more information. We look forward to welcoming our athletes back to with a great event in August of 2022.