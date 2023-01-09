Penticton-based KISU Swim Club sent four athletes to the Ken Demchuck Invitational Para Meet, which took place at the UBC aquatic centre Dec. 16-18.
Gold medals were awarded to Jacob Brayshaw in the 50-metre backstroke, 50 m freestyle, 100 m backstroke, 100 m freestyle, and 200 m freestyle. Brayshaw set Canadian records in each of his gold-medal performances.
Fellow KISU member Cameron Chambers received a gold medal in the 50 m freestyle, while Riley Martin brought home gold in the 200 m individual medley and 100 m breaststroke. Also in attendance for KISU was Bree Duncan, who set personal best times in both the 400 m freestyle and 50 m freestyle.
Paraswimming is an inclusive sport for athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments. Swimmers are classified into different sport classes to reduce the impact their impairment has on competition.
Swimming is for everybody. If you or someone you know lives with an impairment and is interested in paraswimming, contact KISU swim club for more information by emailing admin@kisu.ca.