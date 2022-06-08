Vijai Vaagen fired a 38 using the Stableford method to win the first flight during Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club play on Tuesday.
Under the Stableford method, players get one point for a bogey, two points for par, three points for a birdie and four points for an eagle. Unlike in traditional scoring, the highest total wins.
The runners-up in the first flight were Lil Smith (33) and Monika Taylor (31).
In the second flight, Kathleen Smith took top spot with a 35, followed by Marie Gallant and Ellen Clay with 29 points each.