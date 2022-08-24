Glengarry Figure Skating Club members combined for five medals at this week’s B.C./Yukon Super Series Summer Skate event, hosted by Skate Canada in Burnaby.
Leading the Penticton club was Deepika Gill, who won a gold medal in the Star 4 girls 13-and-over category. Glengarry teammates Ava Vassilakaki and Sofia Pango were silver medalists in their respective events. Beatrix Isaksen and Bailey Jones won bronze. Jones also had a sixth-place finish in another event.
It was the first event of the 2022-23 skating season for Glengarry.
Other top-10 performances came from Noa Kan, Micah Rodrigues, Kaitlyn Pittendreigh, Vivian Kanazawa, Molly Mitchell, Yuzuki Onishi, Anna Begin, Grace Hibbard, Claire Callahan and Kara Smith.