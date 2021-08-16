Penticton Vees have acquired forward Spencer Smith from the Buffalo Junior Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
Smith, 19, played the last two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL) while suiting up for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres during the 2018-19 campaign before heading south of the border. The 5’9”, 174-pound forward collected eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 47 career USHL games with the Stars.
The St. Catharines, Ont. native scored 19 goals and added 18 assists for 37 points in 47 games with the Jr. Sabres in his first season of junior hockey and earned a commitment to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst because of his strong play, a school that is the reigning national champions. Smith has also competed with Hockey Canada, playing for Canada Black at the Under-17 Hockey Challenge during the 2018/19 season.
“I can’t wait to get to Penticton,” said Smith in a press release. “The history and the culture just speaks for itself. They have had a lot of players move on and have a ton of success in their career. I can’t wait to get things started.”
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.