Following another pair of decisive weekend wins, the Penticton Vees are now a perfect 14-0 at the first-quarter mark of the 2022-23 B.C. Hockey League season.
The Vees, who boast six of the league’s top-10 scorers, downed the West Kelowna Warriors in a 4-1 decision on Friday night, then hung a 9-3 licking on the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night.
Josh Nadeau scored a pair, including the eventual game winner early in the third period, to secure the win in West Kelowna. Bradley Nadeau and Ben Brunette added singles.
Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero had the lone marker for West Kelowna.
Luca Di Pasquo stopped 26 of 27 shots for his 10th consecutive win in the Vees’ net, while Nicholas Cristiano was credited with the loss after a 37-save performance for the Warriors.
And the goals kept coming on Saturday night when the Smokies visited.
After going down 1-0 early in the first period in front of a friendly crowd of 2,861 people at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees seized a 2-1 after 20 minutes and built it into a 5-2 lead going into the final frame.
Aydar Suniev and Thomas Pichette notched a pair for the Vees, while Bradley Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, Ryan Hopkins, Billy Norcross and Beanie Richter also tallied.
Hank Levy faced 30 shots in what was his fourth consecutive victory in the Vees’ crease.
Bradley Nadeau now leads all BCHL scorers with 31 points (13 goals and 18 assists), while his brother and linemate, Josh Nadeau, sits second with 27 points. Suniev, with 20 points, is in a two-way tie for third, while Brett Moravec is in seventh (17 points), and Dovar Tinling and Ryan Hopkins are in a five-way tie for eighth (16 points).
The Vees return to the ice at the SOEC this coming weekend for games Friday night versus the Prince George Spruce Kings (9-3-0-1) and Saturday night against the Wenatchee Wild (2-9-0-1).
West Kelowna 7, Salmon Arm 1
Seven different members of the West Kelowna Warriors lit the lamp in a 7-1 win at home Saturday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Jaiden Moriello scored what stood up as the game winner just under three minutes into the second period. Michael Salandra, Aiden Reeves, Brennan Nelson, Rylee Hlusiak, Ben MacDonald and Jake Bernadet also scored for the Warriors.
Justin Katz turned aside 35 of 36 shots for West Kelowna, to run his record to 8-1 on the season.
The Warriors (9-2-2-0) are back in action Friday night at home to the Vernon Vipers (6-6-0-1), then pay a visit Saturday to the Merritt Centennials (4-8-1-0).
Vernon 1, Cranbrook 0
Isaac Tremblay was the lone player to light the red lamp on Friday night as the Vernon Vipers eked out a 1-0 win over the visiting Cranbrook Bucks.
Tremblay scored about midway through the second period and Vipers’ netminder Ethan David stopped all 26 shots he faced to secure the victory.
Merritt 4, Vernon 2
The struggling Merritt Centennials picked up just their fourth win of the 2022-23 BCHL regular season with a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon over the visiting Vernon Vipers.
The clubs were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes and went into the final frame with Merritt up 2-1, but Vernon just couldn’t get it done.
Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Hank Cleaves had the Vipers’ goals, while Roan Clarke took the loss in a 34-save performance.
Following their date Friday night in West Kelowna, the Vipers will welcome the Chilliwack Chiefs (4-7-0-1) to Kal Tire Place on Saturday night.