The Penticton Vees Hockey Club opens the 2023 BCHL Playoffs, presented by Shaw, on Friday, March 31st, against the Trail Smoke Eaters in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarterfinal series.
The Vees still have five games remaining in their Regular Season schedule, but will meet the Smoke Eaters in the opening round of the BCHL Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Penticton (45-3-0-1) has already captured their 16th Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy as BCHL Regular Season champions and 11th consecutive Interior Conference pennant
Penticton is the defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions, as they won their 13th championship in team history last May, beating the Nanaimo Clippers in four games. The Vees are looking to become the BCHL’s first repeat winners since 2011.
The Chamberlain Property Group is once again the presenting sponsor of the Vees playoffs, starting with Game One on Friday, March 31st, at the SOEC. All Vees’ home playoff games start at 7:00 pm.
Interior Conference Quarterfinal Schedule
Game 1: Friday, March 31st, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm
Game 2: Saturday, April 1st, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm
Game 3: Tuesday, April 4th, Penticton at Trail, 7:00 pm
Game 4: Wednesday, April 5th, Penticton at Trail, 7:00 pm
Game 5: Friday, April 7th, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm*
Game 6: Sunday, April 9th, Penticton at Trail, 5:00 pm*
Game 7: Tuesday, April 12th, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm*
*If necessary
Season Ticket Members can purchase their playoff packages at a discounted rate by visiting the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24th, at 10:00 am.