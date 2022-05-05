NHL Central Scouting announced final rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft that includes Penticton Vees defenceman Ryan Hopkins, who is ranked 101st among North American skaters.
Hopkins, 18, is in his first season with the Vees, posting seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points in 47 regular season games from the blueline and finishing third in scoring amongst rookie defenders.
Hopkins was recognized with his strong play by being named to the All-Rookie Team in the BCHL.
The University of Maine commit joins three other BCHLers in the NHL rankings, including West Kelowna Warriors’ defender Tyson Jugnauth (66th), Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck (110th) and Wenatchee Wild forward Cade Littler (187th).
The Vees advanced to the Fred Page Cup earlier this week. The final series is expected to being Friday, May 13, 2022.