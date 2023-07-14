Tennis camp

This submitted photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Penticton Tennis Club at 675 Marina Way hosted a junior tennis camp involving 25 players ages 6 to 14, four junior coaches, four adult assistants and PTC club pro Zach Laycock. The club is offering scholarships for the next two camps, July 17-21 and July 31-Aug 4. There will also be additional Saturday lessons in August. Applications for the scholarships and further information can be found at: pentictontennisclub.com.

